Houses for sale in Dusseldorf, Germany

7 properties total found
4 room house in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 room house
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:section 261 m2house 124.22 m2construction 2020-2021City information:The cit…
$881,460
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Duplex 5 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Duplex 5 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: The house is well maintained. Built in 1998/2021 modernized Heated floors.…
$795,835
Villa in Dusseldorf, Germany
Villa
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 702 m²
$4,32M
5 room house in Dusseldorf, Germany
5 room house
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: central gas heating5 rooms2 bathrooms1 parking placehouse area 151 m2plot …
$807,453
Villa in Dusseldorf, Germany
Villa
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 4
Full description: 40545 Düsseldorf (Oberkassel) urban modern villa currently rented Annual i…
$4,15M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Half of the house on  plot of land 470 m2.in a calm and quiet area of ​​Wi…
$871,352
4 bedroom house in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 bedroom house
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:Nice house for your family 40489Düsseldorf/AngermundNext to the Heltorf cas…
$740,650
