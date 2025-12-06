Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Monchengladbach, Germany

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
3 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment building is a great investment! 41063 Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen) …
$325,394
3 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
3 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is an income-generating apartment building in Mönchengladbach! Price 400.000 € +…
$466,515
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment building is an ideal investment! Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Pr…
$325,394
