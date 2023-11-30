Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
€565,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
€1,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
7 room house in Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,55M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This unique piece of treasured habitat is located in the beautiful  Nordend, which is one of…
€2,98M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Villa 4 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 492 m²
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
€5,95M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
6 room house in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 444 m²
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
€9,60M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

