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Pool Penthouses in Georgia

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Tbilisi
9
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
17
Batumi
16
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style"…
Price on request
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Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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