Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
5
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
18
Batumi
17
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$891,100
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
$344,500
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$369,823
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$464,340
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$556,678
Leave a request
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$389,910
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$679,263
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Georgia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go