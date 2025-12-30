  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Mtskheta Municipality
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

Tbilisi
1
Batumi
1
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
14
Khelvachauri Municipality
5
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Show all Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 2
An exclusive new-type suburban quarter, created for those who strive for a quiet and quality life away from city noise, without losing access to modern infrastructure. The project is located in an ecologically clean district of Tbilisi, near Lisi Lake, and offers a unique format of "communit…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go