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  2. Georgia
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Studios with garage for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Kobuleti
14
Chakvi
8
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
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Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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