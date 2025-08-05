Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Chakvi
7
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 8/11
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 57.6 sq.m. The studio is located in an e…
$205,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/29
Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an a…
$39,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/11
Spacious studio with design repair area of 46.2 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is located in …
$164,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go