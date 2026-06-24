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Pool Studio-apartments in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excel…
$139,680
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 46.7 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent…
$126,090
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/15
Luxury studio with design repair area of 43.6 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excelle…
$117,720
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Value OneValue One
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 60 square meters is for sale. The studio is in an…
$172,800
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$139,680
Leave a request
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Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with Sea view
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