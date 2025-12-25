Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 48.5 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$139,680
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/15
Spacious studio with design repair area of 60 square meters is for sale. The studio is in an…
$172,800
Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
