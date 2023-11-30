Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

11 properties total found
2 room house in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
2 room house
Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 1
House in Batumi Bartshan,  Street: Suleiman Diasamidze Dead-End 23 to the sea 400 m Area 100…
€127,475
Villa in Ortabatumi, Georgia
Villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistri…
€181,196
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
€154,791
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€223,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€186,000
1 room Cottage with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
1 room Cottage with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€96,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€191,212
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
€191,212
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
€191,212
Villa 3 rooms in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 375 m²
Number of floors 2
THICK PREPARING WITH SICAR WATERS, TOTAL IN 5 CMFROM BATUMINecessary infrastructurein the im…
€138,300
Villa 3 rooms in Gantiadi, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms
Gantiadi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
THICK PREPARING WITH SICAR WATERS, TOTAL IN 5 CMFROM BATUMINecessary infrastructurein the im…
€147,500
Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

