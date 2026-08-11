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Houses for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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17 properties total found
7 room house in Makhinjauri, Georgia
7 room house
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3-storey house for sale in Makhinjauri 🏡✨📍 Location: Mahinjauri (near the Botanical…
$262,000
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Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Makhinjauri, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern new cottage in a quiet elite area of Batumi - Mahinjauri, with magnific…
$290,000
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House in Peria, Georgia
House
Peria, Georgia
Area 240 m²
Cozy house for sale with a spacious plot in the village of Feria, Batumi 🏡🏔️📍 Location: Batu…
$240,000
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4 bedroom house in Peria, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Peria, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi! F…
$650,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli - the nearest suburb of Batumi. To the city is 7 minutes drive. The houses are b…
$158,000
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House in Peria, Georgia
House
Peria, Georgia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views in the Feria areaLocation: Feria district (a su…
$650,000
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Languages
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4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Spacious two-storey house with attic for sale in the developed area of Batumi 🏡✨📍 Location: …
$335,000
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2 bedroom house in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has a private overflow pool. 1 - garage for 2 cars, a large dry storage and pumpin…
$280,000
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Gantiadi, Georgia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Gantiadi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale wooden house in the picturesque place Gantiadi, 15 minutes drive from Batumi. The …
$68,000
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3 bedroom house in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Akhalsopeli is the nearest suburb of Batumi. It's a 7-minute drive to town.The house is buil…
$360,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique residential townhouse complex HOME in Gonio, a picturesque and ecologically clean sub…
Price on request
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2 bedroom house in Khelvachauri, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
Two houses with citrus garden 2000m2 in Helvachauri are for sale.Total area of two houses 44…
$300,000
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2 bedroom house in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale monolithic house, ceilings - 3.1 m 1st floor: living room with fireplace, study, gu…
$360,000
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Villa in Ortabatumi, Georgia
Villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistri…
$199,000
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2 bedroom house in Charnali, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Charnali, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious villa located just 15 minutes drive from Batumi. On the ground floor there is a …
$220,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makhinjauri, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale in the luxury residential complex Villa Makhinjauri. The complex is loca…
$311,250
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Characteristics of the object:Located in the suburbs of Batumi, Akhalsopeli (on the highway …
$279,600
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Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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