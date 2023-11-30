UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Khelvachauri Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
villas
6
cottages
3
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house
Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
4
1
488 m²
1
House in Batumi Bartshan, Street: Suleiman Diasamidze Dead-End 23 to the sea 400 m Area 100…
€127,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistri…
€181,196
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kapreshumi, Georgia
3
158 m²
3
€154,791
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4
5
203 m²
3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4
5
179 m²
3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€186,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
2
2
55 m²
3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4
2
210 m²
2
€191,212
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4
3
252 m²
2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
€191,212
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kapreshumi, Georgia
4
2
210 m²
2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
€191,212
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
3
1
15 375 m²
2
THICK PREPARING WITH SICAR WATERS, TOTAL IN 5 CMFROM BATUMINecessary infrastructurein the im…
€138,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Gantiadi, Georgia
3
1
157 m²
2
THICK PREPARING WITH SICAR WATERS, TOTAL IN 5 CMFROM BATUMINecessary infrastructurein the im…
€147,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL