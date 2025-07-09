Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Office 584 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 584 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
584 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
$992,800
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Chugureti in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Chugureti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
50 sq.m. office space for sale in Chugureti, on Agmashenebeli ave, I floor, 3 rooms, new ren…
$95,000
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
600 sq.m. office space for sale in Saburtalo, on Kazbegi ave, on the 4th (510 sq.m.) and 5th…
$720,000
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Nadzaladevi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Nadzaladevi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
220 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Nadzaladevi, on Kurdiani str, in new building,…
$220,000
Office 900 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 900 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,95M
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 10
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 7
7-storied 6000 sq m A class business center for sale in Saburtalo, on Iosebidze Street, adja…
Price on request
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Gldani in Tbilisi, Georgia
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Gldani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
4-storied 580 sq.m. building for sale in Gldani 8 bl, 11 rooms, renovated, with heating, 4 b…
$550,000
Office 380 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 380 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: a commercial/office space with large showcase windows in Bagebi, located in the mo…
$861,079
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Building for sale in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
700 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Kipshidze str, 4-storied new-constructed private…
$2,50M
243 sq m office space for sale in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
243 sq m office space for sale in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/1
Office commercial space for sale in Vake, on the first floor of a newly built building, 243 …
$514,800
Office 593 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 593 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 2
$2,35M
Office 120 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 120 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
$300,000
