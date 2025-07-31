Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Georgia
  3. Borjomi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

Bakuriani
21
Borjomi
3
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$49,997
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$34,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room, residential apartment in black frame condition in Borjomi. Apartment N24 …
$45,000
3 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the building "Mziuri Valley" in Bakuriani, 61 sq.m. The space include…
$53,900
