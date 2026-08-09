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Residential properties for sale in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

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Bakuriani
20
Borjomi
7
27 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akaki Tsereteli II turn, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akaki Tsereteli II turn, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex located in the rapidly gr…
$30,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$117,000
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3 room cottage in Borjomi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
A three-room cottage is for sale in Bakuriani, adjacent to buildings 6 and 7 of the "Mgzavre…
$49,500
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Located next to a forest park and ski slope, Crystal Wood is part of the Crystal Resort area…
$100,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Two room 47 sq.m renovated apartment for sale in Bakuriani on Didveli Location: 46 Trialeti…
$51,700
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3 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the building "Mziuri Valley" in Bakuriani, 61 sq.m. The space include…
$53,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$49,997
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 50 sq.m. residential apartment, with 1 bedroo…
$48,000
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4 bedroom house in Borjomi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house with land on the left bank of the picturesque Kura River - the main stre…
$197,000
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1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$34,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale in a newly built building, a one-room 35 sq.m. residential apartment, in a green fr…
$37,200
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 43 sq.m residential apartment, with 1 bedroom…
$43,200
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 41 sq.m residential apartment, with 1 bedroom…
$40,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room bright, cozy 53 sq.m. residential apartment i…
$51,600
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$52,300
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1 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
Renovated 33 sq.m one-room apartment for sale in Bakuriani, in the 9th building of the Mgzav…
$36,300
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$58,000
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Cottage 6 rooms in Bakuriani, Georgia
Cottage 6 rooms
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story cottage for sale in Bakuriani Area: 127 sq m in black frame condition Location…
$120,000
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1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$50,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$73,400
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex, located in the rapidly g…
$33,900
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Borjomi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, near the 6th and 7th passenger buildings Total - 3 rooms, 2 …
$51,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale in a newly built building, one-room 26 sq.m studio-type residential apartment, in g…
$28,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room, residential apartment in black frame condition in Borjomi. Apartment N24 …
$45,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 64 sq.m residential apartment with 1 bedroom,…
$60,000
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House in Borjomi, Georgia
House
Borjomi, Georgia
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 4
A 590 sq m private house with a 300 sq m land plot is for sale in Borjomi, Agmashenebeli 1a.…
$150,000
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Property types in Borjomi Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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