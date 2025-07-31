Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Borjomi Municipality, Georgia

Bakuriani
7
9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Located next to a forest park and ski slope, Crystal Wood is part of the Crystal Resort area…
$100,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex located in the rapidly gr…
$30,240
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$34,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$73,400
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$58,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$52,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$50,500
