Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
NicoleNicole
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$168,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate near the Botanical Ga…
$176,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Moa 7aMoa 7a
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. This …
$211,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$168,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$176,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
of the residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic …
$249,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go