Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Batumi, Georgia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go