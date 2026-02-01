Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

27 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious Taunhaus house is only 300 meters from Batuma Boulevard and the beach at an at…
$155,730
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$168,300
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate near the Botanical Ga…
$176,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$175,998
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Open the door to the luxurious world of prestigious living in Batumi. We present to your att…
$228,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. This …
$211,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment that provides a stable i…
$220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
The new residential complex offering comfortable housing a few minutes from the sea. the a…
$174,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
$125,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$188,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern residential complex located in the center of Batumi, providing a comfortable space …
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$168,300
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$176,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$322,124
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
of the residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic …
$249,390
Cottage 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
We present a country complex in the Barn style!The village is an architectural project that …
$135,000
