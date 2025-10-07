Apartment in a new building The Platinum Tower

Studios and 2 & 3 Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartments | Platinum Tower | Cape Point Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point. Welcome to Platinum Tower – The Gambia’s premier luxury development perfectly positioned in the prestigious Capepoint neighbourhood of Bakau. This stunning 11-story marvel offers breathtaking Atlantic Ocean views and sets a new standard for sophisticated waterfront living. FIRST TO OFFER FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENTS INCLUDING AC’S AND FULLY FITTED KITCHEN Exclusive Discount Offers Get significant savings on the listed prices: – 10% discount on developer’s listed prices, valid until January 31st, 2025 – Additional 15% discount for 100% cash payment For example: The developer’s listed price for a standard unit: €235,000 With a 10% discount: €211,500 An additional 5% discount with full cash payment is available. 15% DISCOUNT IN TOTAL These substantial savings represent a unique opportunity to invest in Platinum Tower at preferential rates. All discounts are applied to the developer’s official listed prices as shown in their price list. Contact Gamrealty today to learn more about these exclusive discount opportunities and to secure your luxury apartment at the best possible price. Note: Terms and conditions apply. Discounts are subject to payment schedule adherence and cannot be combined with other offers from the developer. Strategically located in the heart of Cape Point, where numerous embassies, consulates, NGOs, the Medical Research Council (MRC), and other international institutions have established their presence, Platinum Tower offers the perfect residence for diplomatic staff, expatriates, and professionals seeking premium accommodation in a secure and prestigious setting. APARTMENT TYPES & PRICING: Studios: Starting from €89,900 2 Bedroom Apartments: From €154,300 3 Bedroom Apartments: From €231,700 Luxury Penthouses: From €392,300 FLOOR AREAS: Studios: 40.54 m² internal + spacious terraces up to 21.85 m² 2 Bedroom: 84.08 m² internal + terraces up to 49.56 m² 3 Bedroom: 127.40 m² internal + terraces up to 74.40 m² Penthouses: 154 m² internal + expansive 192.60 m² terraces Each expertly crafted studio, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment features: Spacious layouts ranging from 156 to 187 square meters Large private terraces with panoramic ocean views Fully furnished interiors with premium finishes Fully fitted imported kitchen with branded appliances Split air conditioning throughout High-speed broadband connectivity Backup water and power systems Exclusive resident amenities include: High-speed elevators Dedicated parking On-site gym 24/7 security with CCTV Professional property management Retail spaces and cafes within the complex Platinum Tower is located in Capepoint’s affluent district and offers easy access to business hubs, entertainment venues, and the finest attractions. The development combines the serenity of oceanfront living with the convenience of urban accessibility. Penthouse units and various floor plans are available to suit your preferences. Experience the art of elevated living at Platinum Tower, where luxury meets tranquillity by the ocean. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or learn more about this exceptional investment opportunity in The Gambia’s most prestigious residential development. CALL +220 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION Features 24/7 Security 3-year Payment Plan Air Conditioning Apartments Backup Power Balconies Buy-to-Let Close to Beach Close to golf course Elevator Fully furnished Hotel Style Reception Imported kitchen Investment Opportunity Quality Finishing Quiet Area Seaview Balcony Underground Parking Garage