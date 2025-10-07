Apartment in a new building The Platinum Tower

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Studios and 2 & 3 Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartments | Platinum Tower | Cape Point
Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point.
Welcome to Platinum Tower – The Gambia’s premier luxury development perfectly positioned in the prestigious Capepoint neighbourhood of Bakau. This stunning 11-story marvel offers breathtaking Atlantic Ocean views and sets a new standard for sophisticated waterfront living.
FIRST TO OFFER FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENTS
INCLUDING AC’S AND FULLY FITTED KITCHEN
Exclusive Discount Offers
Get significant savings on the listed prices:
– 10% discount on developer’s listed prices, valid until January 31st, 2025
– Additional 15% discount for 100% cash payment
For example:
The developer’s listed price for a standard unit: €235,000
With a 10% discount: €211,500
An additional 5% discount with full cash payment is available. 15% DISCOUNT IN TOTAL
These substantial savings represent a unique opportunity to invest in Platinum Tower at preferential rates. All discounts are applied to the developer’s official listed prices as shown in their price list.
Contact Gamrealty today to learn more about these exclusive discount opportunities and to secure your luxury apartment at the best possible price.
Note: Terms and conditions apply. Discounts are subject to payment schedule adherence and cannot be combined with other offers from the developer.
Strategically located in the heart of Cape Point, where numerous embassies, consulates, NGOs, the Medical Research Council (MRC), and other international institutions have established their presence, Platinum Tower offers the perfect residence for diplomatic staff, expatriates, and professionals seeking premium accommodation in a secure and prestigious setting.
APARTMENT TYPES & PRICING:
Studios: Starting from €89,900
2 Bedroom Apartments: From €154,300
3 Bedroom Apartments: From €231,700
Luxury Penthouses: From €392,300
FLOOR AREAS:
Studios: 40.54 m² internal + spacious terraces up to 21.85 m²
2 Bedroom: 84.08 m² internal + terraces up to 49.56 m²
3 Bedroom: 127.40 m² internal + terraces up to 74.40 m²
Penthouses: 154 m² internal + expansive 192.60 m² terraces
Each expertly crafted studio, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment features:
Spacious layouts ranging from 156 to 187 square meters
Large private terraces with panoramic ocean views
Fully furnished interiors with premium finishes
Fully fitted imported kitchen with branded appliances
Split air conditioning throughout
High-speed broadband connectivity
Backup water and power systems
Exclusive resident amenities include:
High-speed elevators
Dedicated parking
On-site gym
24/7 security with CCTV
Professional property management
Retail spaces and cafes within the complex
Platinum Tower is located in Capepoint’s affluent district and offers easy access to business hubs, entertainment venues, and the finest attractions. The development combines the serenity of oceanfront living with the convenience of urban accessibility.
Penthouse units and various floor plans are available to suit your preferences. Experience the art of elevated living at Platinum Tower, where luxury meets tranquillity by the ocean.
Contact us today to schedule a viewing or learn more about this exceptional investment opportunity in The Gambia’s most prestigious residential development.
CALL +220 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION
Features
24/7 Security
3-year Payment Plan
Air Conditioning
Apartments
Backup Power
Balconies
Buy-to-Let
Close to Beach
Close to golf course
Elevator
Fully furnished
Hotel Style Reception
Imported kitchen
Investment Opportunity
Quality Finishing
Quiet Area
Seaview Balcony
Underground Parking Garage
Location on the map
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return