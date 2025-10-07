  1. Realting.com
  2. Republic of The Gambia
  3. Sukuta
  4. Apartment in a new building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip

Apartment in a new building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip

Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
from
$114,000
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 23232
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Republic of The Gambia
  • State
    West Coast Division
  • Region
    Brikama
  • Town
    Sukuta

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip The Hub – Luxury Living in the Heart of Senegambia Prices start from $114,000 for a 1-bedroom apartment Discover a new standard of living at The Hub, an exceptional luxury apartment complex located in the vibrant heart of Gambia’s renowned Senegambia Strip. Offering a perfect blend of contemporary design and convenience, The Hub provides a lifestyle like no other, with spacious, light-filled apartments, premium finishes, and an array of top-tier amenities. Contact us today to learn more and secure your place in one of the most sought-after addresses in the Gambia! CALL 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION Key Features: Prime Location: Enjoy easy access to world-class beaches, vibrant nightlife, restaurants, cultural attractions, and everything that makes Senegambia the heartbeat of The Gambia. Modern Residences: Choose from various beautifully designed apartments featuring high-end finishes and thoughtful layouts. Enjoy spacious, light-filled apartments with high-end finishes. Retail and Dining: Ground-floor cafes, restaurants, and shops for ultimate convenience. Secure Parking: Underground parking with 24/7 security. Backup Power & Water: Reliable utilities, ensure comfort and peace of mind. Professional Management: Benefit from professional management, ensuring a secure, clean, and well-maintained environment that allows you to focus on enjoying your new home. Located just steps from the bustling Senegambia Strip, The Hub offers the perfect combination of luxury and location. With flexible payment plans available, owning your dream home has never been easier. Terms of payment: Option 1: 30% down payment, 40% at structure completion, 30% at handover. Option 2: 20% down payment, with the balance divided quarterly until the handover date. Contact us today to learn more and secure your place in one of the most sought-after addresses in the Gambia! CALL 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION Features 2 Main Entrances 24/7 Security Air Conditioning Apartments Backup Power Balconies Buy-to-Let CCTV Security System Close to Beach Healthcare nearby Hotel Style Reception Investment Opportunity Payment Plan Quality Finishing Seaview Balcony Shops and malls nearby Underground Parking Garage

Location on the map

Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
from
$105,262
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
from
$114,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Show all Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
from
$105,262
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Studios and 2 & 3 Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartments | Platinum Tower | Cape Point Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point. Welcome to Platinum Tower – The Gambia’s premier luxury development perfectly positioned in the prestigious Capepoint neighbourhood of…
Agency
GamRealty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go