Apartment in a new building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip

Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip The Hub – Luxury Living in the Heart of Senegambia Prices start from $114,000 for a 1-bedroom apartment Discover a new standard of living at The Hub, an exceptional luxury apartment complex located in the vibrant heart of Gambia’s renowned Senegambia Strip. Offering a perfect blend of contemporary design and convenience, The Hub provides a lifestyle like no other, with spacious, light-filled apartments, premium finishes, and an array of top-tier amenities. Contact us today to learn more and secure your place in one of the most sought-after addresses in the Gambia! CALL 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION Key Features: Prime Location: Enjoy easy access to world-class beaches, vibrant nightlife, restaurants, cultural attractions, and everything that makes Senegambia the heartbeat of The Gambia. Modern Residences: Choose from various beautifully designed apartments featuring high-end finishes and thoughtful layouts. Enjoy spacious, light-filled apartments with high-end finishes. Retail and Dining: Ground-floor cafes, restaurants, and shops for ultimate convenience. Secure Parking: Underground parking with 24/7 security. Backup Power & Water: Reliable utilities, ensure comfort and peace of mind. Professional Management: Benefit from professional management, ensuring a secure, clean, and well-maintained environment that allows you to focus on enjoying your new home. Located just steps from the bustling Senegambia Strip, The Hub offers the perfect combination of luxury and location. With flexible payment plans available, owning your dream home has never been easier. Terms of payment: Option 1: 30% down payment, 40% at structure completion, 30% at handover. Option 2: 20% down payment, with the balance divided quarterly until the handover date. Contact us today to learn more and secure your place in one of the most sought-after addresses in the Gambia! CALL 2696613 FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESERVATION Features 2 Main Entrances 24/7 Security Air Conditioning Apartments Backup Power Balconies Buy-to-Let CCTV Security System Close to Beach Healthcare nearby Hotel Style Reception Investment Opportunity Payment Plan Quality Finishing Seaview Balcony Shops and malls nearby Underground Parking Garage