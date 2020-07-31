Real estate agency «GamRealty» is our first partner from Gambia, West Africa. It was founded in May 2019 by Joop Logger.

The head of the company, Joop Logger, is a highly qualified professional. He is not just an entrepreneur, but also marketing, design and sales specialist with 40 years of experience. The great knowledge and experience of work were built up in The Netherlands and The Gambia.

Joop Logger has been living and working at The Smiling Coast of Africa since 2013. GamRealty was founded a bit later, in 2019. And now the company has a top position on the Gambian Real Estate Market.

Despite the fact that there are not too much workers in the company (just 5), all of them are professionals.

«GamRealty» specializes in all types of property: residential, commercial, rentals and lands (both residential and commercial). Price segment is variable — from $5,000 till $2,000,000.

In addition to the fact that the company specializes mostly in the purchase and sale of real estate, they also provide their clients with lots of extra services. They include:

virtual property tours

video conferencing (buyer/seller)

drone videos

document checks

technical property inspections

conveyance

property marketing for project developers

«GamRealty» is considered as one of the most popular and reliable companies in Gambia.

So, we decided to ask Mr. Logger what was the secret of success. The answer was the following: «Our agency asserted itself simply by offering the best online platform, customer service and dedication to clients. Due to the somewhat unorganized and unprofessional nature of some agencies sellers and prospect buyers are not always served the they should. We aim to close exclusive sales agreements with property sellers to protect the interests of the seller and GamRealty».

We also asked about working process during the coronavirus period.Mr. Logger said: «We work as normal. But offering and coming up with smart solutions for buyers that are hampered by travel bans, but still continue with their buying aspirations. We where and still are receiving numerous inquiries and are able to close deals because of the level of service, transparency and dedication. We can not state about overall changes in the Gambian real estate market, because we don’t have insight in total numbers sold or other relevant statistics. But we know that Gambia offers space, beautiful beaches, tropical atmosphere, low living costs and affordable real estate».

