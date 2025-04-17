  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Serrekunda

Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Serrekunda, The Gambia
from
$95,029
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Studios and 2 & 3 Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartments | Platinum Tower | Cape Point Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point. Welcome to Platinum Tower – The Gambia’s premier luxury development perfectly positioned in the prestigious Capepoint neighbourhood of…
