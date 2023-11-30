Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vallauris, France

apartments
4
houses
19
23 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
€2,59M
2 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
2 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Near Cannes, 3-room apartment in a prestigious residence, with caretaker, swimming pool and …
€950,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this beautiful villa with a large living room with open kitchen…
€4,70M
3 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
3 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
REF: 042022-005. Panoramic Sea Views for this 3 bedroom apartment, located high on the hill …
€899,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
In a residential area of Golfe-Juan, only 10 minutes drive from Cannes and Cap d'Antibes, ra…
€1,59M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 265 m²
Our agency proposes for sale on the heights of Golfe-Juan, this beautifully refurbished vill…
€3,25M
3 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
3 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this duplex with beautiful volume…
€899,000
2 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
2 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
We are proud to present this unique apartment, and located in the town of Le Golfe Juan, now…
€899,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 5
Tastefully restored bastide dating from the 18th century on a private estate of almost 6000s…
€3,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Discover for sale this charming house built in 1952 with a 900 m² garden and 3 terraces, ava…
€1,99M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 249 m²
Sole agent. In a gated domain located a few minutes from Cannes and Antibes, beautiful villa…
€1,65M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 268 m²
Sole agent. This magnificent family villa located in a gated domain halfway between Cannes a…
€2,29M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this villa ideally located at only 20 minutes walking from the …
€1,59M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this beautiful sea view villa…
€2,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
On the heights of Golfe Juan, on the Mauruches Superiors, residents enjoy a panoramic view o…
€6,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you on the heights of Golfe Juan …
€2,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes for sale this lovely villa, ide…
€1,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers a villa of 350m² with stunning vi…
€1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you on the heights of Golfe Juan,…
€1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Golfe Juan, in a residential area near the city center, wonderful belle epoque villa with op…
€4,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Close to the beaches, near harbor and shops, and 10 minutes from Cannes, property 350 sqm wi…
€4,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Charming property including a main house of 300 m² comprising four bedrooms and four bathroo…
€3,78M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 730 m²
Our agency offers this New Californian style villa, from July 2015 The villoffers 730 sq m o…
€13,00M
