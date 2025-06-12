Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cogolin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cogolin, France

apartments
37
houses
11
48 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| Home
$616,036
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$340,349
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$463,284
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| Home
$603,294
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$622,645
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$427,997
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$336,934
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$336,934
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$248,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$418,891
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$628,337
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$255,524
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 118 m²
| Apartments
$782,006
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Home
$621,507
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Apartments
$440,519
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 138 m²
| Apartments
$950,473
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$347,179
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$317,583
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$344,902
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$539,550
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$620,369
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$342,626
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$579,390
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$433,689
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
| Apartments
$245,803
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$355,147
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$557,763
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$423,444
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$409,785
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go