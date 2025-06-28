Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Apt, France

Cavaillon
20
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$239,095
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$261,041
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$267,971
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$313,018
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$293,382
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$257,576
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$266,816
4 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$310,708
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$225,234
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$236,785
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$278,367
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$263,351
4 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$302,623
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$272,591
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$333,809
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$220,614
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$233,320
2 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$242,560
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$262,196
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$269,126
