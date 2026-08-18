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Residential properties for sale in Frejus, France

;
apartments
17
houses
10
27 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$447,336
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$174,851
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$428,745
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$577,470
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$180,603
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$569,336
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$533,317
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,107
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$230,982
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4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$562,365
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$403,183
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$177,677
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$393,888
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$544,936
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$185,511
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,610
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$171,244
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$506,593
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$193,253
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$550,746
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$249,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,056
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$435,717
Leave a request
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