  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Barrio residencial Blossom Hills

Barrio residencial Blossom Hills

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$385,550
;
20
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39432
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2058657681
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Menta

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New residential in Benalmadena, Málaga. The private urbanization has 70 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms, in addition to a wide variety of typologies, among which penthouses stand out. Its architecture and design have been studied to provide prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and the breeze that the Costa del Sol offers, in addition to its views of the sea. The private urbanization has common areas with a swimming pool, a chill out area and a gym with sauna. Everything you need to enjoy leisure time! The residential complex has 70 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with 2 full bathrooms, 2 parking spaces and a storage room. It is a gated urbanization. All the houses have a fully fitted kitchen equipped with top-brand appliances The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open and optimized spaces. An example of this are the kitchens with an island, open planned and integrated with the living room. The romos have direct access to the terraces, to enjoy the breeze in moments of rest. The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential has an unbeatable setting;it is connected to the main routes leading to theAutovía del Mediterráneo (AP-7), to only 15 km fromthe Airport and 24 km from the Center of Malagaand has views of the Mediterranean Sea Benalmádena, one of the area’s leading tourist destinations, has all the services necessary for every day life, such as sports areas, supermarkets, schools and leisure areas, meaning that you have everything you need close at hand.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Villa Oria
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$6,55M
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$521,044
Barrio residencial ELYSEA SUITES
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,20M
Barrio residencial Villa Isola
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,82M
Barrio residencial Natura Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$625,707
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Blossom Hills
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$385,550
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$882,816
Evergreen Homes es un conjunto residencial cerrado con 80 adosados de 3 y 4 dormitorios. Con un diseño moderno y funcional, se integra en su entorno natural. La orientación sur y suroeste de las viviendas permite disfrutar de la costa mediterránea
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Barrio residencial CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$316,267
Año de construcción 2028
CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS es un impresionante nuevo desarrollo ubicado en Calanova Golf, Mijas Costa, Malaga. Este proyecto de lujo, con la exclusividad de ser la única agencia que lo ofrece, ofrece una variedad de opciones de vivienda, incluyendo apartamentos en planta baja, apartamentos y át…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al mar en el Proyecto Termica Beach
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$1,16M
Año de construcción 2028
Apartamentos Cerca de Servicios en Málaga Proyecto Termica Beach Málaga es la ciudad de la Costa del Sol. Es conocida por sus playas, su patrimonio histórico cultural y su vida activa. Málaga no es sólo una puerta de entrada a la Costa del Sol, sino también una ciudad dinámica con una rica h…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones