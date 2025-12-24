Barrio residencial Blossom Hills

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New residential in Benalmadena, Málaga.
The private urbanization has 70 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms, in addition to a wide variety of typologies, among which penthouses stand out.
Its architecture and design have been studied to provide prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and the breeze that the Costa del Sol offers, in addition to its views of the sea.
The private urbanization has common areas with a swimming pool, a chill out area and a gym with sauna. Everything you need to enjoy leisure time!
The residential complex has 70 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with 2 full bathrooms, 2 parking spaces and a storage room.
It is a gated urbanization. All the houses have a fully fitted kitchen equipped with top-brand appliances The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open and optimized spaces. An example of this are the kitchens with an island, open planned and integrated with the living room.
The romos have direct access to the terraces, to enjoy the breeze in moments of rest. The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
The residential has an unbeatable setting;it is connected to the main routes leading to theAutovía del Mediterráneo (AP-7), to only 15 km fromthe Airport and 24 km from the Center of Malagaand has views of the Mediterranean Sea
Benalmádena, one of the area’s leading tourist destinations, has all the services necessary for every day life, such as sports areas, supermarkets, schools and leisure areas, meaning that you have everything you need close at hand.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
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