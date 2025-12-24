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  4. Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1

Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$739,472
;
15
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ID: 39072
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1489182662
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views of the resort and the valley of Mijas. Southwest facing. The properties are distributed over 3 levels in a private urbanization with communal pool and gardens. This project is based on a private basement, a bright and spacious main floor with a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, large terraces and a garden. Built according to the new building standards and with an A grade energy certificate. This is the ideal place to spend time on the Costa del Sol, either as a holiday home, main residence or as an investment property. Within a few minutes drive you have the charming village of Mijas and its well-kept old town with picturesque narrow streets, you can go shopping in Marbella or Fuengirola, or enjoy the nightlife in La Cala de Mijas or Puerto Banus. In essence, a new residential complex with all the advantages of living in a beautiful setting close to prestigious resorts and being strategically located in La Cala Golf Resort, at an unbeatable price. The complex is situated in a tranquil area between the Sierra de Mijas Natural Park in Mijas and the Mediterranean Sea, just 10 minutes from the fabulous beaches of the Costa del Sol, only 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga airport.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$739,472
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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