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  4. Barrio residencial Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3

Barrio residencial Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$364,048
;
15
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ID: 39080
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1938190964
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva
  • Dirección
    Calle de Los Fenicios

Sobre el complejo

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English English
In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters: nature, sea and your loved ones, thanks to the tranquility of living away from an electric, fast and routine life. It is located on the border between the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga, a privileged place that offers you endless opportunities to enjoy nature in all its splendor in the place you dream of. Your main neighbor will be the sea, a quiet neighbor, whose sound does not bother, but relaxes, which you can visit whenever you want thanks to its proximity and that will welcome you with a smile as wide as the beaches in the area. Relax and enjoy alone or in company on the Negro beach, which you can easily reach on foot, or explore the miles of coastline that gives you a privileged location. Beaches such as Chullera, Tubalita or Duquesa await you with their crystal-clear waters. Your new home will be tailor-made for you, in a complex of 2- or 3-bedroom homes with parking, sea views and communal gardens. Every corner is designed to give you and your loved ones quality, space and security. The spaciousness of the houses, together with its brightness and comfort in every detail, will make you feel at home from the first moment you walk through the door. Enjoy a perfectly insulated house both thermally and acoustically, thanks to its exterior enclosure that will prevent you from all kinds of annoying noises. Sea, nature and more than 300 days a year of sunshine come together in a residential of more than 14,000 square meters. Discover a corner of peace and harmony by the sea in the “New Golden Mile”.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$364,048
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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