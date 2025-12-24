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  4. Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2

Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,33M
;
20
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ID: 39243
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1669483367
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Erica, 6

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, apartments and villas with breathtaking sea and mountain views. With amenities like underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private pools, and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern conveniences. Majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from dusk to dawn, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Kitchen Cupboards Luxury Italian furniture — Scavolini products are fully certified as Made in Italy, designed for discerning clients. Underfloor Heating Throughout the property except for the master bedrooms, which have wood flooring. Windows and glasing Exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES Outdoor gym Clubhouse Swimming pool Coworking space Playground Easy access to pristine beaches, quaint villages, and vibrant city life ensures the best of both worlds. Investing in this new development promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,33M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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