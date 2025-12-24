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  4. Barrio residencial The Palms at Estepona

Barrio residencial The Palms at Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$488,052
;
16
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ID: 39297
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1715708418
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This complex is not simply a place to live. It’s a lifestyle ecosystem. From sunrise swims in your private pool to sunset walks on the coastal path, this is not just a home. It’s a statement. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Estepona’s rising west side, this low-density, high-impact development brings 78 - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments to life with vision and care. There’s a softness to the interiors. A restrained palette of neutral tones. Natural textures of wood and stone. Spaces that breathe and flow, with floor to ceiling glass doors that blur the line between inside and out. The apartments embrace the environment. Sculptural yet subtle. Curved terraces echo the movement of the coast and even the communal zones are grounded in nature, with green roofs, layered foliage and the filtered shade of palms.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial The Palms at Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$488,052
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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