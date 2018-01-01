DS GROUP
Georgia, Batumi K. Gamsaxurdia13
Company Type
Developer
Languages
English, Русский
Website
About the developer
The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company is working on different construction projects, and the grand projects are planned to begin in the nearest future not only in Batumi but also in different cities of Georgia. The company DS GROUP has got its own manufacturing that positively effects on work quality, execution terms and the cost of final products. It is a company where the quality, ecologically clean materials, modern architecture, real price, comfort and safety are the main criteria.
