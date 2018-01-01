  1. Realting.com
Georgia, Batumi K. Gamsaxurdia13
Developer
Languages
English, Русский
Website
dsg.ge/en/main
About the developer

The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company is working on different construction projects, and the grand projects are planned to begin in the nearest future not only in Batumi but also in different cities of Georgia. The company DS GROUP has got its own manufacturing that positively effects on work quality, execution terms and the cost of final products. It is a company where the quality, ecologically clean materials, modern architecture, real price, comfort and safety are the main criteria.

New buildings
White Line
White Line
Batumi, Georgia
from € 16,187
31–98 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Developer: DS GROUP

White Lines – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions of classical architecture, located only 300 meters from the sea.

Two houses modern and thoughtful: with high ceilings, spacious parking, their own territory and a space for relaxation, decorate the tourist part of Batumi.

We have developed a completely new living space to meet the requirements of modern life and views.

You can become owners of a cozy studio apartment of 29.4 m2 with stunning views and a favorable location, shopping center, water park and a beautiful promenade.

It is worth noting in the project glazing, facade, insulation from Saint Gobain

In our complex you will find

Apartment in the White frame :

- Dry cement plaster on a new technology

- The wiring and weak currents

- Floor tightening

- All plumbing

- High quality metal doors, 3mm sheet iron are installed.

Comfortable Reception:

-Booking services -our company will help you rent your accommodation

- Concierge service

- Protection of the complex

- Maintenance and care of the residential complex

-Video observation

- Cleaning service

High quality elevator – high-speed, reliable and silent

概 The latest fire system in accordance with European standards

概 Internal 36 months - down payment 0%

Seashell

The SeaShell project is implemented by a young and ambitious company - Seashell Build, which unites professionals from Europe with many years of experience. We use our best knowledge and experience to create villas of the highest quality. The facility is projected according to European standards and technologies by the best specialists from Germany, Lithuania, Ukraine and Belarus. Our goal is to bring innovations to the real estate market of Georgia and demonstrate to competitors that premium-class places for rest and life are also in demand here and have great investment potential.

KASKO GROUP
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Our team consists of professionals who perform all stages of work: from project development to facility commissioning. The company's clients are investors from 70 countries. Over 8 years, more than 100,000 square meters of residential construction were implemented. The company's projects have the best locations in Georgia and are in high demand among tourists. The company KASKO is the pride of Batumi, as the main buyers of apartments are the locals, who trust the company as a reliable developer. It is worth noting that a fairly large percentage of investors is from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Israel, etc. The company KASKO has prestigious awards for achievements in the development sector. The KASKO offices are located in 5 different countries around the world and every month investors get a chance to go on a real estate tour to Georgia. The company's partners are BI Management, Mitsubishi, KONE, GEOLN.COM.
BLOX

BLOX, has been operating on Real Estate Development Market in Georgia since 2016 and has been creating new comfortable living standards every day. It's our priority to provide our customers safe, with European standards, high quality living spaces built in a green and peaceful areas. Our team is constantly working to improve the service quality, to create comfortable payment conditions that are in compliance with the customers needs. We strengthen the company's image daily, as a reliable and stable partner in the development industry.

Esteco

Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia!  We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! 

Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!

 

Dreamland Oasis Chakvi

DREAMLAND OASIS - is the first luxury hotel and residential complex in Georgia of such scale.

The complex has its own infrastructure that allows you to enjoy your vacation without leaving it: outdoor and indoor pools, a new modern water park, various bars and restaurants, several children's entertainment playgrounds, own boulevard for walks along the coastline, bowling, game room, 3D, 7D, 9D cinemas, tennis courts, soccer field, night club, karaoke, SPA center, basketball and volleyball playgrounds and much more.

The project – Dreamland Oasis Chakvi is being implemented through the largest European investment in Adjara region. The founder is the Austrian company – Albereta and Georgian investors. At this stage, the project investment exceeds 70 million US dollars and by 2023, the full investment shall total to about 94 million US dollars. After completing the Dreamland Oasis Chakvi project, the company plans to implement the large projects in other regions of Georgia.

