Georgia, Georgia Abkhazia
Developer
2015
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
brb.ge
We are on social networks
About the developer

Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel Services Management, Restaurant Management, Tourist Attraction Operation, Gambling Business Management and the Partnership with International Brands. More than 600 people are employed within the project frameworks of Tourinvest Management Group.

During its existence, the company has implemented a number of major projects for the city that have added great value to Batumi as a tourist destination. Important tourism business projects were also implemented within the scope of the company activities.

These projects are as follows:

  • Batumi Entertainment-Cultural Center and Cable Car Argo,
  • Boutique-style Boulevard Hotel Batumi
  • HILTON Hotel Batumi
  • Bellevue Residence Batumi
  • Terrassa Askaneli
  • Casino International Batumi

The advantage of Tourinvest is the use of highly qualified and modern approaches in the production process. The emphasis always falls on high class, quality and innovation. The company works within the framework of any initiated project with highly qualified and professional/skilled specialists who know their job well, backed up by their many years of experience.

Other developers
Moedani

"Moedani", which means square in Georgian, always played a special role in the everyday life of Tbilisi. As all the roads from east or west led to Avlabari, it’s a true crossroad of history and newness. In the historic centre of the city, in the place where locals, passers-by or merchants tired of travelling used to gather, the new vibe of the city is created.

While history and heritage occupy a large place in the project concept, it is undoubtedly a space for twenty-first-century people, tailored to their diverse interests and needs. „Moedani“ is a multifunctional piazza-style complex, which is located on 1.3 ha and unites residential apartments, hotel, commercial and co-working spaces and most importantly, 5100 m2 community space. “Moedani” consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floor restaurants, bars, cafés, and stores will be set up, catering to every taste. The services of an 80-room hotel will be available to the owners and guests of the apartments as well. Moedani will combine all in one - common work and alternative exhibition spaces, large yards, cafes, bars and shops. It's a very loud place, bold and full of life, which welcomes everyone who follows a modern lifestyle

Seashell

The SeaShell project is implemented by a young and ambitious company - Seashell Build, which unites professionals from Europe with many years of experience. We use our best knowledge and experience to create villas of the highest quality. The facility is projected according to European standards and technologies by the best specialists from Germany, Lithuania, Ukraine and Belarus. Our goal is to bring innovations to the real estate market of Georgia and demonstrate to competitors that premium-class places for rest and life are also in demand here and have great investment potential.

Georgian Group LLC

Georgian Group has been on the market for 12 years. We build elite residential complexes of the highest quality according to European regulations. Lemon Garden Residence & SPA is our 8th project

KASKO GROUP
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Our team consists of professionals who perform all stages of work: from project development to facility commissioning. The company's clients are investors from 70 countries. Over 8 years, more than 100,000 square meters of residential construction were implemented. The company's projects have the best locations in Georgia and are in high demand among tourists. The company KASKO is the pride of Batumi, as the main buyers of apartments are the locals, who trust the company as a reliable developer. It is worth noting that a fairly large percentage of investors is from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Israel, etc. The company KASKO has prestigious awards for achievements in the development sector. The KASKO offices are located in 5 different countries around the world and every month investors get a chance to go on a real estate tour to Georgia. The company's partners are BI Management, Mitsubishi, KONE, GEOLN.COM.
DS GROUP

The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company is working on different construction projects, and the grand projects are planned to begin in the nearest future not only in Batumi but also in different cities of Georgia. The company DS GROUP has got its own manufacturing that positively effects on work quality, execution terms and the cost of final products. It is a company where the quality, ecologically clean materials, modern architecture, real price, comfort and safety are the main criteria.

