Services

We offer you a full range of property-related services in one package. Our service is focused on you and your wishes. Your task is to contact us - everything else is our business.

- We will offer you affordable options with various benefits, you choose according to your taste;

- We will help you with all the procedures related to the contract and registration of real estate.



- We will translate the contract into Hebrew, Russian and English, and also provide you with notary services, if necessary;

- We will help you open a bank account and send resources without losses;

- We will take care of the renovation and design of the apartments to decorate them according to your taste;

- We will monitor your home in your absence;

- We will offer you BNB services, apartment rental;

- We will forward the rental income to your account