Zulu VIP

Georgia, Batumi
;
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 1 month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.georgia-batumi.com/home-glavnaya
About the developer

The offices of our agency, ZULU VIP, are located in Batumi, Georgia.
Our company sells special projects on the first line of the sea.

The real estate industry continues to grow in this region. The government supports this industry, provides a quick response to property registration in the civil registry, and transfers property rights to buyers in less than an hour.

An attractive factor for apartment buyers in Batumi is that they have such advantages as: no municipal taxes, low tariffs for water, gas and electricity.

Services

We offer you a full range of property-related services in one package. Our service is focused on you and your wishes. Your task is to contact us - everything else is our business.
- We will offer you affordable options with various benefits, you choose according to your taste;
- We will help you with all the procedures related to the contract and registration of real estate.

- We will translate the contract into Hebrew, Russian and English, and also provide you with notary services, if necessary;
- We will help you open a bank account and send resources without losses;
- We will take care of the renovation and design of the apartments to decorate them according to your taste;
- We will monitor your home in your absence;
- We will offer you BNB services, apartment rental;
- We will forward the rental income to your account

Our agents in Georgia
Alon Lev
Alon Lev
1 property
