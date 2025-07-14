  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,91M
;
36
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32724
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, presenting an exquisite archipelago paradise just minutes from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale project embodies the country's ambitious desire to create a unique place unlike any other.

 

Its islands combine lush greenery and vibrant turquoise shores to form distinctive residential neighborhoods. Exceptional residences, world-class hotels, and unique lifestyle opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal vibe to every moment of life. Set amid timeless landscapes and elegant architecture, these homes open directly onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and understated luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom homes provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with lush gardens and complete privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each residence is unique and elegant, combining natural lighting, quality materials, and direct beach access. It is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Villa Elwood
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,17M
Stadthaus Knightsbridge
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,15M
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,91M
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,87M
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,75M
Sie sehen gerade
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,91M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Alle anzeigen Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,75M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Gems Estates ist eine einzigartige Zusammenarbeit zwischen der legendären Modemarke Cavalli und dem Schmuckvirtuosen von GRISOGONO –, beide Meister ihres Handwerks. Treffen Sie eine mutige Auswahl aus exquisiten Villen mit fünf, sechs und sieben Schlafzimmern, die jeweils einen atemberauben…
Bauherr
damac properties
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Alle anzeigen Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$5,75M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 3
Investieren Sie in Immobilien in Dubai: Rekordgewinne und garantierte Sicherheit! - Nicht der Immobiliensteuer und -miete unterliegen; - Immobilien wachsen zu einem Preis von 5-7% pro Jahr; - Zinsfreie Rate für bis zu 3-5 Jahre; - Die besten Einrichtungen zu den besten Preisen; - Starke Liqu…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,08M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Es erhöht Ihren Lebensstil. Und dann gibt es die Legends – Stadthäuser mit 6 und 7 Schlafzimmern, großen Gartenplätzen im Hinterhof, ewigem Golfblick und der Freude am Gemeinschaftsleben. Kosmopolitischer Luxus trifft auf irdene Texturen, um ein einladendes Gefühl zu erzeugen. Markante Fass…
Bauherr
damac properties
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen