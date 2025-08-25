  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Oba, Türkei
von
$177,555
17
ID: 32691
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1134
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Oba

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.

Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The area around the pool is covered with non-slip material
  • Fitness center and showers for common use
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Tennis court
  • Billiards
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Children's playground
  • Walking paths
  • Café
  • BBQ area and gazebos
  • Internet room
  • The complex is surrounded by walls with one entrance
  • 24/7 security
  • Guardian's house at the entrance
  • Alternative fire escapes in each block
  • Fire control panels with water and fire alarm connections on each floor
  • Telephone intercom at the main door in each apartment

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Oba, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Freizeit

Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Türkei
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
