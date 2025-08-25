  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Wohnkomplex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$238,888
BTC
2.8415309
ETH
148.9367839
USDT
236 185.3387975
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
13
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32685
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1131
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 21.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex.

Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool and relaxation area
  • Sauna and showers
  • Mini-lobby and elevator
  • Generator
  • Two exercise bikes

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Türkei
von
$186,130
Wohnanlage Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Türkei
von
$1,85M
Wohnanlage Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Türkei
von
$149,226
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Kuşadası, Türkei
von
$301,216
Wohnanlage Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$329,182
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Alanya, Türkei
von
$238,888
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Wohngebäude Nobby Garden 2
Alanya, Türkei
von
$197,182
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl 9
Nobby Garten 2 ist ein neues Nordic Property Construction Projekt, das drei Hauptkomponenten von hochflüssigem Gehäuse kombiniert: eine ausgezeichnete Lage, eine große Infrastruktur für Wohn- und Erholungszwecke und eine ausgezeichnete Qualität der Wohnung, die an Käufer in fertigen Ausführu…
Bauherr
Daria Çiçek
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Türkei
von
$994,838
Die Residenz verfügt über Gärten und Grünflächen, rund um die Uhr Sicherheit, einen Pool, eine Sauna, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Fitnessraum, Wanderwege.Abschluss - Juli, 2024.Lage und Infrastruktur in der Nähe Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe der TEM Autobahn und Belgrad Forest.U…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Türkei
von
$217,901
Das Projekt verfügt über 15 Apartments und 2 Läden. Die Infrastruktur des Projekts umfasst: Schwimmbad, Spielplatz, Parkplatz im Freien, Pavillon und Grillplatz, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Fitness, Lobby und Rezeption.Lage und Infrastruktur in der Nähe Dieses Projekt befindet sich in der Provinz Antaly…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen