Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

CACTUS GARDEN
Dieses Projekt wird im Februar 2022 abgeschlossen sein
Zu den Moderaten dieses Projekts gehören:
- Außenpool
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Dampfraum
-Ruhezimmer
-Gym
-Kinderspielplatz
-Barbecue-Raum
-Tischtennis
-Lobby
Entfernung zum Meer 2,5 km
+ Shuttle zum Meer
Entfernung zum Alanya-Zentrum 5 km
Innenarchitektur der Wohnung:
-60 &mal; 120 Granitböden
-Besitzte Küchenschränke
-Black Star Galexi Farbgranit-Arbeitsplatten
-Insulierte Fenster
- Speziell entwickelte Stahltür mit Guckloch
- Speziell entwickelte lackierte Innentüren
-Duschkabine aus gehärtetem Glas
-Hilton Waschbecken
Beinhaltet Einheiten mit einem Schlafzimmer und einer Fläche von 46 m ² und ein Preis von 90.000 Euro und Duplexeinheiten mit drei Schlafzimmern und einer Fläche von 200 m ² und ein Preis von 230.000 Euro
HINWEIS: Sie können in Raten und 30% Anzahlung bezahlen
MOSTAR RESIDENCE ist ein neues, luxuriöses Luxusprojekt mit einer Fläche von 9.000 m2. Die Residenz besteht aus 3 Blöcken und 181 Apartments und befindet sich in der Gegend der berühmten Sandstrände - Avsallar.
