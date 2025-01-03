Wohnquartier Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 1

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
Located in a prime spot on the stunning Costa del Sol, this exclusive collection of bioclimatic villas and townhouses redefines the modern Mediterranean lifestyle through intelligent, energy-efficient design.
Each home has been carefully designed to make the most of the local climate and environmental conditions, incorporating advanced construction techniques, high-performance insulation, expansive glazed surfaces, and natural ventilation strategies to significantly reduce energy consumption. Solar panels further enhance sustainability, creating homes that are as efficient as they are elegant.
Designed for effortless comfort and luxury, each villa and townhouse features an infinity pool with an outdoor shower, underfloor heating, black-framed windows, a water softening system, and a comprehensive interior package tailored to contemporary living.
The technology package includes network outlets, integrated lighting solutions, spotlights for landscaped trees, and pre-installation for an electric car charger. The outdoor spaces are beautifully landscaped with two palm trees and a decorative lemon tree, enhancing the Mediterranean atmosphere.
Beyond the privacy of your home, the gated community features its own reception area and restaurant, making it an ideal move-in-ready residence or a hassle-free rental investment.
Enjoy tranquility without isolation, with easy access to beaches, golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle that defines the Costa del Sol.
This is more than just a home: it’s a place to come home to, relax, and feel truly at ease.
Standort auf der Karte
Mijas, Spanien
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen