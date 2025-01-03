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Wohnquartier Horizon36

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$681,452
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39203
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 61842385
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Avenida Fuengirola

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A boutique new residential development located in the sought-after area of Las Lomas del Higuerón, Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. The project comprises 36 contemporary 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer comfort, privacy, sustainability, and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle. All homes are thoughtfully designed with open-plan living areas, large windows, and generous outdoor spaces to maximise natural light and views. The Sky Solarium homes enjoy extended sunshine hours, open sea views, and private solariums equipped with jacuzzi and barbecue, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. The Garden Villas offer private gardens, creating a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle surrounded by nature. Residents benefit from carefully designed communal facilities, including: Outdoor swimming pool with sun terrace, landscaped gardens, fully equipped gym, sauna, coworking / business centre and energy-efficient lighting in communal areas. It has been develop with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient construction systems, thermal insulation, and environmentally responsible materials to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Set in a peaceful natural environment with sea views, it enjoys excellent connectivity and proximity to: Beaches, shops and restaurants, sports and wellness facilities, Málaga Airport and major transport links... Offers an ideal balance of modern design, nature, and comfort, making it perfect as a main residence, holiday home, or investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Horizon36
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$681,452
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