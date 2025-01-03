Wohnquartier Soleia Living El Chaparral

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Serene living at Soleia Living El Chaparral is a unique experience. Sixty-nine villas starting with a first phase of 23 units. It features architecture that reinvents the traditional Andalusian style. Carefully oriented to the south and with stunning views of the Mediterranean, this development is located next to one of the most prestigious golf courses in the area, Chaparral Golf Club.
The sixty-nine semi-detached villas have architecture that blends with nature and reinvents the traditional Andalusian style. A refuge where the natural beauty of the surroundings merges with a passion for golf, water sports, and the slow life.
The spacious terraces are much more than just outdoor spaces. Their intelligent design allows for a seamless and harmonious connection between the interior and exterior spaces, making them the perfect place to admire the spectacular sea views and experience the serenity and tranquility that can only be found in an idyllic setting like this.
A paradise on the Costa del Sol. The natural beauty of the surroundings and the panoramic views will captivate you from the very first moment. This exclusive complex is a haven of peace where you can find the perfect balance between mind, body, and spirit under the warm Mediterranean sun.
Standort auf der Karte
Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
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