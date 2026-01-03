Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Vasa Koilaniou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
This charming semi-detached villa is available for rent in the peaceful community of Vasa Ko…
$1,728
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go