Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Vasa Kellakiou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vasa Kellakiou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Vasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vasa, Cyprus
A residential land in Vasa Koilaniou village in Limassol, in H4 zone, 25% cover ratio, build…
$185,794
Leave a request
Apartment in Vasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vasa, Cyprus
A residential  land in Vasa Koilaniou  village in Limassol, in H4 zone, 25% cover ratio, bui…
$52,254
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vasa Kellakiou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go