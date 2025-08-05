Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Troulloi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Troulloi, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Troulloi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Troulloi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 435 m²
Two-storey house in Troulloi in Larnaca.  The house is old, but it started renovating/expand…
$366,159
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Troulloi, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go