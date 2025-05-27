Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Troodos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Troodos, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Troodos, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Troodos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the village of Platres, in one of the most popular destinations of Troodos.Cozy, …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Troodos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go