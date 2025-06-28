Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trimithousa
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Trimithousa, Cyprus

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 375 m² in Trimithousa, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 375 m²
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 375 m²
An industrial unit in Tremithousa. The unit consists of a ground floor, a mezzanine and a fi…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go