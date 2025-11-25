Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trimiklini
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Trimiklini, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Trimiklini, Cyprus
Apartment
Trimiklini, Cyprus
Discover a prime investment opportunity in Trimiklini area of Limassol This is a unique land…
$783,579
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trimiklini, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go