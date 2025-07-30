Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachypedoula
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Trachypedoula, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Trachypedoula, Cyprus
Apartment
Trachypedoula, Cyprus
Area 520 m²
Restaurant and Inn in the Diarizos Valley. Established for over 20 years as a family bussine…
$915,229
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trachypedoula, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go