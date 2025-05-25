Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachoni Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New modern house 177m2,3 bedrooms,parking, swimming pool,roof garden,fireplace,garden,3 min …
$4,477
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go