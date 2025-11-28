Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
This is a 5 bedroom detached house with an internal covered area of 360m², sitting on a plot…
$2,881
per month
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
